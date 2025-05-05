Left Menu

Sabotage Strikes: Copper Cable Theft Disrupts Spain's High-Speed Trains

Spain's high-speed trains restarted service following thefts of copper cables that halted operations, stranding passengers. The theft occurred near Madrid, with thousands affected. The incident underscores the vulnerability of the expansive rail network to sabotage, highlighting recent challenges the transport system faces.

Updated: 05-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's high-speed train services have resumed after copper cable thefts halted operations, leaving many passengers trapped overnight. The thefts, which occurred near Madrid, were labeled a 'serious act of sabotage' by Transport Minister Oscar Puente.

The disruption affected thousands, including passengers stranded at Madrid's Atocha station and those on nine trains stuck between stations. The incident highlights the susceptibility of Spain's expansive rail network to such sabotage, as it traverses sparsely populated areas.

The situation is exacerbated by its timing at the end of a long weekend and before Seville's Feria festival, raising concerns about the security and reliability of public transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

