Sabotage Strikes: Copper Cable Theft Disrupts Spain's High-Speed Trains

Spain's high-speed train services have resumed after copper cable thefts halted operations, leaving many passengers trapped overnight. The thefts, which occurred near Madrid, were labeled a 'serious act of sabotage' by Transport Minister Oscar Puente.

The disruption affected thousands, including passengers stranded at Madrid's Atocha station and those on nine trains stuck between stations. The incident highlights the susceptibility of Spain's expansive rail network to such sabotage, as it traverses sparsely populated areas.

The situation is exacerbated by its timing at the end of a long weekend and before Seville's Feria festival, raising concerns about the security and reliability of public transport infrastructure.

