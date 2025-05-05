Left Menu

Financial Turmoil: Telangana's Economic Crisis and Employee Demands

Telangana's financial crisis worsens as the state struggles to secure loans. Government employees' unmet demands intensify fiscal challenges. CM Revanth Reddy highlights the need for financial discipline. Despite financial woes, Telangana attracts significant investments under Congress rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:07 IST
  Country:
  • India

Telangana's financial health is in crisis, as affirmed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who pointed out the state government's inability to secure fresh loans due to a lack of trust among bankers and financial institutions.

Addressing reports of unrest among government employees due to unfulfilled demands, Reddy emphasized the severe constraints on the state's finances. He noted that Telangana's debt servicing has consumed Rs 9,000 crore in the last 16 months for loans inherited from the previous administration.

Despite these financial challenges, Reddy highlighted the state's success in attracting Rs 2.28 lakh crore in investments since the Congress's recent electoral victory. The CM called for unity and financial discipline among state employees, urging them not to publicly air grievances that could further undermine government stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

