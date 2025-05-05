Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Surge on Strong Q4 Profits

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd surged more than 3% on Monday following the company's announcement of a 13.34% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

The stock gained 3.11% to close at Rs 3,021.40 on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of Rs 3,043.65. On the NSE, it settled at Rs 3,021.50, up 3.25%.

The increase was driven by robust performance in its auto and farm equipment sectors, with consolidated quarterly revenue from operations reaching Rs 42,585.67 crore, exceeding last year's figure of Rs 35,373.34 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)