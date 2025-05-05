Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Surge on Strong Q4 Profits
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares increased over 3% after reporting a 13.34% increase in Q4 profits to Rs 3,541.85 crore. The company's strong performance in the auto and farm sectors propelled growth. Revenue rose to Rs 42,585.67 crore, with vehicle sales climbing 18% year-on-year.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd surged more than 3% on Monday following the company's announcement of a 13.34% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.
The stock gained 3.11% to close at Rs 3,021.40 on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of Rs 3,043.65. On the NSE, it settled at Rs 3,021.50, up 3.25%.
The increase was driven by robust performance in its auto and farm equipment sectors, with consolidated quarterly revenue from operations reaching Rs 42,585.67 crore, exceeding last year's figure of Rs 35,373.34 crore.
