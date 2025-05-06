Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Madnapur

A devastating crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Bareilly-Etawah road in Madnapur resulted in the deaths of six individuals. The violent impact caused the motorcycle to ignite. Though rushed to the hospital, all involved succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are investigating the fatal incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:26 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Madnapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision claimed six lives in Madnapur after a motorcycle collided head-on with a car, local law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late Monday near Kawilpur village along the Bareilly-Etawah road. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the impact was so intense that the motorcycle's fuel tank exploded and caught fire.

Car riders Sudhir, 40, and Sonu, 18, were killed instantly. Meanwhile, motorcyclists Ravi, 20, Akash, 20, Dinesh, 19, and Abhishek, 19, were taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. The authorities are sending the bodies for a postmortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025