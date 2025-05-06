Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Madnapur
A devastating crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Bareilly-Etawah road in Madnapur resulted in the deaths of six individuals. The violent impact caused the motorcycle to ignite. Though rushed to the hospital, all involved succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are investigating the fatal incident.
A tragic collision claimed six lives in Madnapur after a motorcycle collided head-on with a car, local law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.
The accident occurred late Monday near Kawilpur village along the Bareilly-Etawah road. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the impact was so intense that the motorcycle's fuel tank exploded and caught fire.
Car riders Sudhir, 40, and Sonu, 18, were killed instantly. Meanwhile, motorcyclists Ravi, 20, Akash, 20, Dinesh, 19, and Abhishek, 19, were taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. The authorities are sending the bodies for a postmortem as the investigation continues.
