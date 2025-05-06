Baheti Recycling Industries Sees Impressive Growth in FY 2025 Results
Baheti Recycling Industries Limited reported significant growth in its financial results for the half-year and full year ending March 31, 2025. The company saw a 20% increase in half-year revenue and a 22.1% rise for the full year, with net profits rising substantially due to robust operations and increased demand.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Baheti Recycling Industries Limited (NSE: BAHETI) unveiled its financial results, showcasing impressive metrics for the fiscal term ending March 31, 2025. The company, famed for its contributions to aluminium recycling and alloy manufacturing, experienced robust growth in revenue and net profits.
For the half-year period, Baheti Recycling Industries reported revenue soaring to Rs. 26,716.10 lakh, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year. Profits surged by 158.7% to Rs. 1,098.93 lakh, demonstrating operational effectiveness and increased market demand.
Yash Shah, Joint Managing Director, praised these results as a testament to the company's resilience and its commitment to sustainable practices. The company's shares, reflective of its solid performance and market trust, experienced a minor hike, closing at Rs. 621 with a market cap of Rs. 643.89 crore.
