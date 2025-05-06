Left Menu

Dollar's Fragility Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty and Rising Asian Currencies

The U.S. dollar struggled as Asian currencies surged, highlighting its fragility amid stalled trade deal talks. The British pound and euro gained, reflecting political instability in Germany. Currency markets also watch for central bank decisions, with speculation around U.S.-Asia currency agreements impacting the dollar's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:13 IST
Dollar's Fragility Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty and Rising Asian Currencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar faced struggles on Tuesday, marked by impatient investors awaiting progress on expected U.S. trade deals. Asian currencies took a breather after an unprecedented two-day rise, emphasizing the dollar's fragility. The yen saw the dollar drop 0.57% to 142.87, while the British pound gained 0.56% to $1.3371.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, noted a decline in last week's optimism linked to potential trade deals. Market participants are growing concerned about company warnings regarding economic damage from tariffs. Recent investor optimism about potential U.S. deals slashing tariff levels had previously buoyed shares and the U.S. dollar.

In Europe, the euro inched up 0.14% to $1.1331 but faced limitations due to German political uncertainties, as conservative leader Friedrich Merz didn't secure enough parliamentary votes for the chancellorship. Despite setbacks, the euro remained at a one-month low against the pound and a two-week low against the yen, while traders processed moves in emerging Asian currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025