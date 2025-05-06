India and UK Forge Historic Free Trade Agreement
India and the UK have finalized a major free trade agreement, hailed as a historic milestone. The deal, announced by PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer, aims to boost trade, investment, and job creation, reinforcing ties and economic collaboration between the two nations.
In a significant development on Tuesday, India and the United Kingdom sealed a wide-ranging free trade agreement (FTA) alongside a double contribution convention hailed as ambitious and promising.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the agreement following a phone call with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, describing the deal as a historic milestone that will continue to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.
The leaders emphasized that the agreement will provide new opportunities for businesses, reinforce economic connections, and deepen people-to-people relationships, setting the stage for a new era of cooperation and prosperity.
