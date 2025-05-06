Left Menu

Delhi's New Industrial and Warehousing Vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans for a new warehousing policy to support traders in historic markets like Chandni Chowk. She announced the creation of a Traders Welfare Board and a comprehensive industrial policy. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing disaster management in these crowded areas.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced the introduction of a new warehousing policy aimed at resolving trader difficulties in the city's historic market districts such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar.

During discussions with trader associations, she addressed critical concerns, including the logistics of goods handling, parking and warehouse inadequacies, encroachments, and the necessity for robust disaster management, according to a government press release.

Highlighting Old Delhi's dual significance as a heritage site and economic linchpin, Gupta prioritized protecting traders' interests. She introduced plans for a Traders Welfare Board and vowed to develop a comprehensive industrial policy in cooperation with industry experts. Additionally, Gupta stressed enhancing disaster management capabilities in congested markets, underlining an order for 100 small fire engines suited for navigating narrow lanes.

