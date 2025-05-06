The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is heralded as a major advancement in bilateral relations, heightening economic collaboration, as championed by Sunil Bharti Mittal. This pivotal agreement is expected to usher in a new era of shared innovation and strengthened ties between India and the UK.

The landmark free trade agreement reduces tariffs on 99 percent of Indian exports, providing Indian businesses with greater access to UK markets. Simultaneously, it offers British firms simplified export processes for whisky, cars, and other products, potentially expanding their reach in the Indian market.

This FTA represents the most significant trade pact the UK has entered into following its exit from the European Union. The agreement also includes a double contribution convention, aimed at bolstering the trade basket, reaffirming Mittal's vision of enhanced commercial and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)