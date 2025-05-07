Left Menu

Airspace Lockdown: Indian Flights Grounded Amidst Rising Tensions

Indian airlines have cancelled flights to and from several cities due to airspace restrictions following missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan by Indian armed forces. Affected cities include Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar. Airports in northern India remain closed, impacting departures and arrivals.

Updated: 07-05-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Indian armed forces conducting missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, airlines in India have suspended several flights. Major airlines, such as Air India and SpiceJet, are halting operations to cities like Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar due to airspace restrictions.

Air India announced the cancellation of all flights to affected cities including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, and others until noon, citing the prevailing situation. Two international flights bound for Amritsar have been redirected to Delhi, the airline revealed in a statement.

SpiceJet and IndiGo also confirmed disruptions, with airports in northern India closed until further notice. The current airspace conditions have left many flights impacted, as India's military actions have escalated regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

