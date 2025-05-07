Airspace Lockdown: Indian Flights Grounded Amidst Rising Tensions

In the wake of Indian armed forces conducting missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, airlines in India have suspended several flights. Major airlines, such as Air India and SpiceJet, are halting operations to cities like Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar due to airspace restrictions.

Air India announced the cancellation of all flights to affected cities including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, and others until noon, citing the prevailing situation. Two international flights bound for Amritsar have been redirected to Delhi, the airline revealed in a statement.

SpiceJet and IndiGo also confirmed disruptions, with airports in northern India closed until further notice. The current airspace conditions have left many flights impacted, as India's military actions have escalated regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)