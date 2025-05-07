Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies Over Kashmir

A surge in hostilities erupted between India and Pakistan as New Delhi launched strikes on alleged terrorist sites within Pakistani territory, triggering a fierce response from Islamabad. These developments mark the most severe conflict in over two decades between the two nuclear nations.

Indian military actions targeted the bases of militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, reportedly hitting nine locations. In contrast, Pakistan accused India of attacking civilian sites, including mosques, leading to civilian casualties.

Heavy shelling occurred across the contentious Kashmir border, escalating the confrontation. Both nations have reported casualties, while international leaders, including the UN Secretary-General and US President, have advised restraint to avoid further escalation in the volatile region.

