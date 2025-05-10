Airports Shut Down Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Due to the India-Pakistan military standoff, the DGCA has closed 32 airports across northern and western India until May 15. This closure affects several key airports including Srinagar and Amritsar, severely impacting civilian flight operations across the region for operational reasons.
In a decisive move responding to the ongoing India-Pakistan military standoff, India's aviation authority has shut down 32 airports across northern and western regions. The suspension will last till May 15, significantly affecting civilian flights.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced this temporary closure citing operational issues. Among the affected airports are major terminals such as Srinagar and Amritsar.
The closure underscores a heightened alert as tensions between the two nations escalate, with the Airports Authority of India and other relevant bodies issuing multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).
