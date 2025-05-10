Left Menu

Enhanced Maritime Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Directorate General of Shipping has raised security levels for Indian ports and vessels to MARSEC Level 2 following tensions between India and Pakistan. This precautionary measure, rooted in the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, aims to maintain secure operations amid heightened risks.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Directorate General of Shipping has escalated safety measures for Indian ports, terminals, and Indian-flagged vessels amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict by elevating the security level to MARSEC Level 2, a senior government official announced. The directive, part of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways' jurisdiction, was issued on May 8.

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, a crucial segment of the SOLAS Convention devised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), underscores the security framework. Prompted by rising global security concerns post-9/11, the ISPS Code includes three security levels tailored to varying threat scenarios.

Security Level 2 mandates enhanced protective measures for a specified duration during increased risk, initiated as a precautionary tactic based on credible threat intelligence. In response to the heightened alert, India recently barred Pakistani-flagged ships from Indian ports. Concurrently, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed key maritime projects, ensuring business continuity amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

