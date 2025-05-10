Enhanced Maritime Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Directorate General of Shipping has escalated safety measures for Indian ports, terminals, and Indian-flagged vessels amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict by elevating the security level to MARSEC Level 2, a senior government official announced. The directive, part of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways' jurisdiction, was issued on May 8.

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, a crucial segment of the SOLAS Convention devised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), underscores the security framework. Prompted by rising global security concerns post-9/11, the ISPS Code includes three security levels tailored to varying threat scenarios.

Security Level 2 mandates enhanced protective measures for a specified duration during increased risk, initiated as a precautionary tactic based on credible threat intelligence. In response to the heightened alert, India recently barred Pakistani-flagged ships from Indian ports. Concurrently, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed key maritime projects, ensuring business continuity amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)