Airlines Ground Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Renewed Instability

Several global airlines have halted flights to Tel Aviv following a missile strike near its airport by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Airlines had resumed services post a ceasefire with Hamas. The recent attack revives concerns and forces carriers like Air France-KLM, Delta, and Lufthansa to suspend operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Numerous global airlines have once again suspended flights to Tel Aviv after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's main international airport on May 4. This incident has caused alarm among carriers, prompting a renewed halt in services.

Previously, foreign airlines had begun to cautiously resume their flights to Israel following a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian group Hamas in January. This agreement had allowed airlines to return after months of disrupted services due to a significant Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Several airlines including AEGEAN, airBaltic, and Air France-KLM have announced suspensions, with others like Delta and United Airlines warning passengers of potential impacts. This marks a serious setback for aviation, as airlines had only just begun rebuilding their routes post-ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

