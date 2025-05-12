Airlines Ground Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Renewed Instability

Numerous global airlines have once again suspended flights to Tel Aviv after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's main international airport on May 4. This incident has caused alarm among carriers, prompting a renewed halt in services.

Previously, foreign airlines had begun to cautiously resume their flights to Israel following a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian group Hamas in January. This agreement had allowed airlines to return after months of disrupted services due to a significant Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Several airlines including AEGEAN, airBaltic, and Air France-KLM have announced suspensions, with others like Delta and United Airlines warning passengers of potential impacts. This marks a serious setback for aviation, as airlines had only just begun rebuilding their routes post-ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)