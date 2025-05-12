Polish Protesters Block Major Border Crossing Again
Polish protesters resumed a blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing, echoing the significant protests of 2023 that disrupted transportation. The demonstration began at 1300 GMT, allowing humanitarian and military convoys through, with one vehicle per hour crossing otherwise.
On Monday, Polish protesters reignited disruptions at a major border crossing, a scene reminiscent of the widespread 2023 protests that impacted key transport routes. The demonstration took place at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing, with officials from both Ukrainian and Polish sides confirming the event.
The protest commenced at 1300 GMT, according to Ukraine's border service and Polish police. The current protocol permits one vehicle per hour in both directions; however, exceptions have been made for humanitarian and military aid, ensuring their unhindered passage.
Police spokeswoman Ewa Czyz reported that 12 individuals were actively participating in the protest. The demonstration stands as a symbolic iteration of political and social tensions in the region, particularly affecting the essential flow of cross-border traffic.
