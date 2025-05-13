Left Menu

IndiGo Grounds Flights Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

IndiGo has canceled its flights to several Indian cities on May 13 due to a military conflict between India and Pakistan. The airline emphasized passenger safety as a priority and is closely monitoring the situation, with some flights rerouting to avoid conflict zones.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:21 IST
In response to the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan, IndiGo has decided to cancel flights to and from several cities, including Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot, for May 13. The airline made this announcement late Monday night.

The move comes after civilian flights were previously grounded due to the conflict but had briefly resumed Monday. IndiGo emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority, and teams are vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. Sources report that precautionary measures are in place to ensure traveler safety.

An IndiGo flight bound for Amritsar was rerouted back to Delhi as preventive blackout protocols were enacted in Amritsar. The airline continues to stay alert and react expediently as new developments unfold.

