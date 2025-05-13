BYD Boosts Brazil's Workforce with New Electric Car Factory
BYD's new electric car factory in Brazil is set to become fully operational by December 2026. Initially delayed by labor investigations, the project aims to create 20,000 jobs and produce 150,000 electric cars annually. The factory's gradual ramp-up begins with semi-finished kits in 2025.
Chinese automaker BYD has announced a new timeline for its planned electric car factory in Brazil, aiming for full operational status by December 2026. This development follows a delay caused by a labor abuse investigation, according to Bahia State Labor Secretary Augusto Vasconcelos.
Vasconcelos revealed in a social media video that the factory would begin vehicle production from semi-finished kits later this year. By late 2026, the site is expected to employ 10,000 workers, while BYD will kick-start vehicle assembly in 2025 with plans for progressive nationalization of its popular models.
The project, converting a former Ford facility into a high-capacity manufacturing complex for electric vehicles, had faced scrutiny over alleged workplace abuses. Despite these challenges, BYD remains committed to Brazil, acquiring lithium-rich mining rights essential for battery production and predicting the creation of 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
