BYD Boosts Brazil's Workforce with New Electric Car Factory

Chinese automaker BYD has announced a new timeline for its planned electric car factory in Brazil, aiming for full operational status by December 2026. This development follows a delay caused by a labor abuse investigation, according to Bahia State Labor Secretary Augusto Vasconcelos.

Vasconcelos revealed in a social media video that the factory would begin vehicle production from semi-finished kits later this year. By late 2026, the site is expected to employ 10,000 workers, while BYD will kick-start vehicle assembly in 2025 with plans for progressive nationalization of its popular models.

The project, converting a former Ford facility into a high-capacity manufacturing complex for electric vehicles, had faced scrutiny over alleged workplace abuses. Despite these challenges, BYD remains committed to Brazil, acquiring lithium-rich mining rights essential for battery production and predicting the creation of 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

