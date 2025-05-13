Left Menu

PG Electroplast's Profits Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

PG Electroplast Ltd reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit in FY'25, driven by strategic expansion, operational efficiencies, and product line growth. The company anticipates continued growth in FY'26 with projected consolidated sales and net profits reflecting substantial year-on-year increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:48 IST
PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) has reported a remarkable two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 146.38 crore in the March quarter of FY'25. This growth was fueled by strategic expansion in its product lines, increased capacity, and operational efficiencies, as stated in PGEL's latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations saw a substantial 77.4% hike, totaling Rs 1,909.85 crore, compared to Rs 1,076.57 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Total expenses also rose to Rs 1,749.79 crore, reflecting a 76.84% increase during this period.

Looking ahead to FY'26, PGEL projects a robust 30.3% growth in consolidated sales, expecting to reach Rs 6,345 crore. The net profit is anticipated to increase by 39.2% to Rs 405 crore, underlying strong growth prospects across its business segments.

