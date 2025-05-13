Fentanyl Debate Fuels U.S.-China Tensions
China refutes responsibility for the U.S. fentanyl crisis, criticizing Washington's tariffs as unjust. Despite easing trade tensions, the U.S. maintains 20% tariffs due to China's alleged inaction on fentanyl. This highlights ongoing discord in U.S.-China relations amidst broader tariff reduction efforts.
- Country:
- China
The Chinese foreign ministry has reiterated its stance that the United States must address its own fentanyl crisis, pushing back against the punitive tariffs imposed by Washington. Spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that the issue is primarily a U.S. problem and labeled the tariffs as unreasonable during a recent press briefing.
Amid easing trade tensions between the global economic giants, both countries have agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on each other's goods following diplomatic discussions in Switzerland over the weekend. However, a 20% tariff remains on Chinese imports to the U.S., as American officials insist that China has not made sufficient efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl.
This persistent tariff highlights the ongoing friction in U.S.-China relations, overshadowing their recent progress towards more amicable trade agreements. Despite a shared goal of lowering trade barriers, the issue of fentanyl continues to be a contentious point in diplomatic negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indus Waters Dispute: A Looming Crisis for Pakistan
India's Export Revolution: Untapped Potential in a Growing Economy
Aviation Powers Egypt’s Economy: IATA Study Highlights Major Benefits and Future Priorities
Australia's Dual Dilemma: Housing Crisis Meets Climate Change
US Airstrikes on Yemen: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis