Fentanyl Debate Fuels U.S.-China Tensions

The Chinese foreign ministry has reiterated its stance that the United States must address its own fentanyl crisis, pushing back against the punitive tariffs imposed by Washington. Spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that the issue is primarily a U.S. problem and labeled the tariffs as unreasonable during a recent press briefing.

Amid easing trade tensions between the global economic giants, both countries have agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on each other's goods following diplomatic discussions in Switzerland over the weekend. However, a 20% tariff remains on Chinese imports to the U.S., as American officials insist that China has not made sufficient efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl.

This persistent tariff highlights the ongoing friction in U.S.-China relations, overshadowing their recent progress towards more amicable trade agreements. Despite a shared goal of lowering trade barriers, the issue of fentanyl continues to be a contentious point in diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)