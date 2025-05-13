Biryani Blues Secures USD 5 Million Funding for Rapid Expansion
Biryani Blues, a quick-service restaurant chain, has raised USD 5 million in a funding round led by Yugadi Capital. The investment aims to bolster expansion plans, human capital enhancement, and operational upgrades. The brand intends to open over 100 new outlets across North India in the next three years.
- Country:
- India
Biryani Blues, the popular quick-service restaurant chain, announced it has secured USD 5 million in a pre-Series C funding round. The investment led by Carpediem Capital's new fund, Yugadi Capital, is set to fuel significant expansion and operational enhancements.
The brand plans to open over 100 new outlets in high street markets and malls across North India over the next three years, aiming to bolster its presence. Currently operating 68 outlets in North India and Bengaluru, Biryani Blues is gearing up for this substantial growth.
The infusion from Carpediem Capital signifies strong confidence in the management's growth strategy. Having previously raised funds from Rebel Foods and Carpediem Capital, Biryani Blues is now valued at USD 30 million and reported a revenue of USD 10 million for FY25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sky's the Limit: India's Ambitious MRO Expansion Plan
Colab Cloud Platforms Revolutionizes Sports Industry with Tech Expansion
Salesforce Unveils Agentforce 2dx and Ecosystem Expansion at GITEX Africa 2025
UltraTech Cement Sees Surge in Profit Amid Expansions
Yas Waterworld's Spectacular Summer Expansion Unveiled