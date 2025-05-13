Biryani Blues Secures USD 5 Million Funding for Rapid Expansion

Biryani Blues, the popular quick-service restaurant chain, announced it has secured USD 5 million in a pre-Series C funding round. The investment led by Carpediem Capital's new fund, Yugadi Capital, is set to fuel significant expansion and operational enhancements.

The brand plans to open over 100 new outlets in high street markets and malls across North India over the next three years, aiming to bolster its presence. Currently operating 68 outlets in North India and Bengaluru, Biryani Blues is gearing up for this substantial growth.

The infusion from Carpediem Capital signifies strong confidence in the management's growth strategy. Having previously raised funds from Rebel Foods and Carpediem Capital, Biryani Blues is now valued at USD 30 million and reported a revenue of USD 10 million for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)