Flights Resume After Temporary Suspension Amid Conflict
IndiGo announced the resumption of flights from six airports, including Jammu and Amritsar, after cancellations due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The scheduled operations will resume progressively, ensuring secure travel. Other airlines such as Air India and SpiceJet are also resuming their services to these locations.
IndiGo has confirmed that scheduled flights from six airports, including the significant hubs of Jammu and Amritsar, will progressively resume from Wednesday. This decision follows a temporary suspension enacted amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
Previously, flights to these locations were canceled for Tuesday, affecting Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot, as announced by the airline on Monday. Operations are now gradually returning to normal with meticulous coordination to ensure safe and seamless journeys.
Other airlines, including Air India and SpiceJet, are also reinstating their services to the reopened airports, which are part of the 32 airports that were temporarily closed. Both Air India and SpiceJet have resumed flights to strategic locations, indicating a concerted effort to restore connectivity.
