KP Green Engineering's Revenue Surge Fuels Profit Growth

KP Green Engineering reported a profit increase to Rs 46 crore in the March quarter due to higher revenues. The company's revenue grew from Rs 247.83 crore to Rs 435.51 crore year-over-year. A dividend of 0.20 paise per share was also approved for shareholders for the 2024-25 financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent filing, KP Green Engineering announced a significant profit leap to Rs 46 crore for the March quarter, attributing the surge to increased revenue streams. The remarkable growth was observed as the company's revenues climbed to Rs 435.51 crore, up from Rs 247.83 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Revenue expansion is believed to be a key driver of success for the Gujarat-based engineering and steel manufacturer, which is part of the KP Group. The company demonstrated robust financial health, marking a stark contrast to the previous year's net profit of Rs 24.03 crore.

The Board of Directors has also endorsed a dividend of 0.20 paise per equity share, with a face value of Rs 5 each, set to be distributed to shareholders for the 2024-25 fiscal year, further signalling confidence in sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

