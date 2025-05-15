Left Menu

Ingenious e-Brain Sets Sights on Global Expansion

Ingenious e-Brain, a research and consulting firm based in Gurugram, has announced its ambitious global expansion plans. The firm aims to diversify its presence in markets like Japan, Brazil, and the Middle East. This move aligns with the anticipated growth in the global management consulting market, which could reach USD 811.3 billion by 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:06 IST
Ingenious e-Brain Sets Sights on Global Expansion
Ingenious e-Brain, a research advisory and management consulting firm headquartered in Gurugram, revealed its strategic plans for global expansion on Thursday. The firm seeks to establish a presence in Japan, Brazil, the Middle East, Australia, and various European nations.

The company is aggressively pushing to capture a larger share of the global consulting market by expanding its international footprint and enhancing its AI and technology capabilities, according to a company statement.

CEO Deepti Tayal expressed confidence in the firm's expansion trajectory and emphasized partnerships with leading global businesses to provide cutting-edge solutions and operational excellence. With a network of over 300 experts and five offices across four countries, Ingenious e-Brain is poised to offer world-class research and analytics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

