Ingenious e-Brain Sets Sights on Global Expansion

Ingenious e-Brain, a research advisory and management consulting firm headquartered in Gurugram, revealed its strategic plans for global expansion on Thursday. The firm seeks to establish a presence in Japan, Brazil, the Middle East, Australia, and various European nations.

The company is aggressively pushing to capture a larger share of the global consulting market by expanding its international footprint and enhancing its AI and technology capabilities, according to a company statement.

CEO Deepti Tayal expressed confidence in the firm's expansion trajectory and emphasized partnerships with leading global businesses to provide cutting-edge solutions and operational excellence. With a network of over 300 experts and five offices across four countries, Ingenious e-Brain is poised to offer world-class research and analytics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)