NCRTC Installs 200-Tonne Steel Span on Barapullah Flyover for Namo Bharat Corridor

The NCRTC has successfully installed a 200-tonne steel span on the Barapullah flyover as part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. This installation connects the Sarai Kale Khan station with the upcoming Jangpura stabling yard, designed to house Namo Bharat trains. The project is slated for completion by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has achieved a major milestone by installing a 200-tonne steel span on the Barapullah flyover. This connects the Sarai Kale Khan station with Jangpura stabling yard, an essential linking component for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

In a statement, NCRTC emphasized the collaborative effort with the Public Works Department and Delhi Traffic Police that ensured the installation's success. Jangpura stabling yard, strategically located near Sarai Kale Khan, is in development to accommodate Namo Bharat trains. The current construction involves building a viaduct to bridge these locations.

This project encountered unique engineering challenges due to its proximity to existing infrastructure like rivers and bridges. The installation featured a special span with four girders, each 40 meters long and weighing 50 tonnes, facilitated by advanced craning techniques. NCRTC anticipates the full operation of the corridor by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

