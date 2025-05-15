NCRTC Installs 200-Tonne Steel Span on Barapullah Flyover for Namo Bharat Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has achieved a major milestone by installing a 200-tonne steel span on the Barapullah flyover. This connects the Sarai Kale Khan station with Jangpura stabling yard, an essential linking component for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

In a statement, NCRTC emphasized the collaborative effort with the Public Works Department and Delhi Traffic Police that ensured the installation's success. Jangpura stabling yard, strategically located near Sarai Kale Khan, is in development to accommodate Namo Bharat trains. The current construction involves building a viaduct to bridge these locations.

This project encountered unique engineering challenges due to its proximity to existing infrastructure like rivers and bridges. The installation featured a special span with four girders, each 40 meters long and weighing 50 tonnes, facilitated by advanced craning techniques. NCRTC anticipates the full operation of the corridor by 2025.

