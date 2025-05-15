Left Menu

National Security Concerns Prompt BCAS to Revoke Celebi's Clearance

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd due to national security concerns. This action follows Turkiye's support for Pakistan and criticism of India's military actions. Celebi, a significant player in India's aviation sector, disputes these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:26 IST
National Security Concerns Prompt BCAS to Revoke Celebi's Clearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken decisive action by revoking the security clearance of Turkish-affiliated Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security interests. This move comes days after Turkiye's publicly sided with Pakistan, condemning India's counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

With over 10,000 employees, Celebi has been a dominant force in India's aviation industry for 15 years, handling operations at nine major airports. However, the political dynamics have led to increased scrutiny and a rapid reassessment of its standing, as national safety takes precedence over commercial outreach, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Celebi asserts its compliance with Indian regulations, denying any undue political influence. Nevertheless, with propagating calls to boycott Turkish goods and services, this revocation has sparked a larger debate on foreign influence in sensitive sectors like aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025