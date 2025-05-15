National Security Concerns Prompt BCAS to Revoke Celebi's Clearance

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken decisive action by revoking the security clearance of Turkish-affiliated Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security interests. This move comes days after Turkiye's publicly sided with Pakistan, condemning India's counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

With over 10,000 employees, Celebi has been a dominant force in India's aviation industry for 15 years, handling operations at nine major airports. However, the political dynamics have led to increased scrutiny and a rapid reassessment of its standing, as national safety takes precedence over commercial outreach, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Celebi asserts its compliance with Indian regulations, denying any undue political influence. Nevertheless, with propagating calls to boycott Turkish goods and services, this revocation has sparked a larger debate on foreign influence in sensitive sectors like aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)