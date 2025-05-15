National Security Concerns Prompt BCAS to Revoke Celebi's Clearance
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd due to national security concerns. This action follows Turkiye's support for Pakistan and criticism of India's military actions. Celebi, a significant player in India's aviation sector, disputes these allegations.
- Country:
- India
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken decisive action by revoking the security clearance of Turkish-affiliated Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security interests. This move comes days after Turkiye's publicly sided with Pakistan, condemning India's counter-terrorism efforts in the region.
With over 10,000 employees, Celebi has been a dominant force in India's aviation industry for 15 years, handling operations at nine major airports. However, the political dynamics have led to increased scrutiny and a rapid reassessment of its standing, as national safety takes precedence over commercial outreach, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Celebi asserts its compliance with Indian regulations, denying any undue political influence. Nevertheless, with propagating calls to boycott Turkish goods and services, this revocation has sparked a larger debate on foreign influence in sensitive sectors like aviation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lawyer Refutes National Security Allegations Against Pakistani Woman amid Diplomatic Tensions
Historic Appointment: Pakistan's ISI Chief Takes On Dual Role as National Security Adviser
Fuel Price Cut: Relief for Aviation and Hospitality Sectors
Odisha's Aviation Expansion: Greenfield Airport and Heliport Developments
India Halts Pakistan Imports to Bolster National Security