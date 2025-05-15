FAA Faces Scrutiny Over Increasing Air Traffic Control Communication Outages
The FAA is under scrutiny following communication failures in Denver's air traffic control, highlighting ongoing concerns about the aging infrastructure of the air traffic control network. Despite a brief loss of communication, safety remained uncompromised. The incidents underscore the need for substantial investment to modernize the system.
Denver's air traffic control system recently experienced a brief communication failure, prompting concerns about the reliability of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) infrastructure. The outage lasted around two minutes, during which time controllers successfully rerouted communications through an emergency frequency, ensuring aircraft safety.
Speaking at a congressional hearing, Franklin McIntosh, the FAA's deputy head of air traffic control, acknowledged the communication lapse and stressed that no airplanes lost separation. Representative Robert Garcia expressed alarm over the increasing frequency of such incidents, emphasizing their potential danger.
In response to these challenges, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has proposed a multibillion-dollar plan to modernize the aging air traffic control network over the next three to four years, especially as the FAA battles staffing shortages and increasing pressure on its system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
