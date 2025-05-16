Rajasthan's Fruit Markets Join Boycott Against Turkish Products

In a bold economic protest, the fruit markets of Alwar, Rajasthan, have stopped selling Turkish apples. This decision aligns with a broader nationwide boycott of Turkish products following Turkiye's support for Pakistan amid military tensions with India.

This stand reflects public sentiment combined with an economic strategy aiming to hurt Turkiye's interests. General Secretary of the Fruit Mandi Union, Saurabh Kalra, announced the halt in apple sale, emphasizing it's both a message and a market decision.

As the boycott gains traction, alternative apple sources from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and South Africa are ready to meet demand, according to union officials. Similar boycotts have been observed in Delhi and Mumbai markets, enhancing the protest's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)