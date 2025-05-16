Left Menu

Rajasthan's Fruit Markets Join Boycott Against Turkish Products

Alwar's fruit markets have halted the sale of Turkish apples due to Turkiye's stance supporting Pakistan against India. This boycott, supported by local traders, reflects a broader nationwide call against Turkish products, marking a significant economic protest. Alternative apple sources are ready to fill any gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:52 IST
Rajasthan's Fruit Markets Join Boycott Against Turkish Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold economic protest, the fruit markets of Alwar, Rajasthan, have stopped selling Turkish apples. This decision aligns with a broader nationwide boycott of Turkish products following Turkiye's support for Pakistan amid military tensions with India.

This stand reflects public sentiment combined with an economic strategy aiming to hurt Turkiye's interests. General Secretary of the Fruit Mandi Union, Saurabh Kalra, announced the halt in apple sale, emphasizing it's both a message and a market decision.

As the boycott gains traction, alternative apple sources from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and South Africa are ready to meet demand, according to union officials. Similar boycotts have been observed in Delhi and Mumbai markets, enhancing the protest's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025