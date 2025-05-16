Garware Technical Fibres Sees Growth Driven by Geosynthetics and Aquaculture

In a robust display of fiscal strength, Garware Technical Fibres, a leading technical textiles manufacturer, announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) growth of 1.4 percent, reaching Rs 71.05 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

This performance marks an improvement over the previous year's Rs 70.07 crore, underpinned by a 13 percent surge in revenue to Rs 432.55 crore, largely driven by the company's Geosynthetics business and Aquaculture operations in Chile.

Despite a decline in other income impacting profit before tax (PBT), operating EBIDTA for FY25 showed a 17 percent improvement, setting a positive financial trajectory for the upcoming fiscal year, according to CMD Vayu Garware.

(With inputs from agencies.)