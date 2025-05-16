Left Menu

Garware Technical Fibres Sees Growth Driven by Geosynthetics and Aquaculture

Garware Technical Fibres reported a 1.4% increase in consolidated PAT to Rs 71.05 crore for Q4 FY25, up from Rs 70.07 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 13% to Rs 432.55 crore, driven by Geosynthetics and Aquaculture. Operating EBIDTA grew 17%, with PBT increasing by 13.52%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:12 IST
In a robust display of fiscal strength, Garware Technical Fibres, a leading technical textiles manufacturer, announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) growth of 1.4 percent, reaching Rs 71.05 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

This performance marks an improvement over the previous year's Rs 70.07 crore, underpinned by a 13 percent surge in revenue to Rs 432.55 crore, largely driven by the company's Geosynthetics business and Aquaculture operations in Chile.

Despite a decline in other income impacting profit before tax (PBT), operating EBIDTA for FY25 showed a 17 percent improvement, setting a positive financial trajectory for the upcoming fiscal year, according to CMD Vayu Garware.

(With inputs from agencies.)

