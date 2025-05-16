Left Menu

Focus Lighting Secures Milestone Rs 10.5 Cr LED Order from Larsen & Toubro

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd. clinches a landmark Rs 10.5 crore order from Larsen & Toubro Construction for advanced LED lighting. This deal bolsters its status as a trusted infrastructure partner, enhancing its presence in the growing industry while paving the way for future high-scale projects.

Focus Lighting Receives Rs 10.5 Crore LED Lighting Order from LT for Infrastructure Project. Image Credit: ANI
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a leader in LED innovation, has landed a substantial Rs 10.5 crore order from Larsen & Toubro Limited's Construction Division. The agreement involves supplying state-of-the-art LED lighting and fixtures over eight months, enhancing the company's roster of notable clients.

This major achievement underscores Focus Lighting's reputation as a reliable player in the infrastructure sector. The order consists of high-performance lighting systems tailored to the demanding conditions of modern infrastructure projects, highlighted by Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director, who praised the collaboration with the esteemed L&T.

In light of the burgeoning Indian infrastructure market, Focus Lighting is strategically positioned for future expansion, aiming to capitalize on its expertise by penetrating government and industrial projects globally. This partnership marks a significant boost in their capacity to handle complex, large-scale infrastructure endeavors worldwide.

