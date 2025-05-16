Indosup: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure Procurement with Bold New Ventures

In a remarkable journey from a small startup to a significant force in construction supply, Indosup has marked its place with Rs150 crore in revenue by the close of FY25. Co-founders Ashmit and Akshaj Sharma, the sibling duo behind the enterprise, have seen nearly 40-fold growth since the company's inception in 2022.

Indosup's entry into the infrastructure sector focused on simplifying the complex landscape of construction material procurement. In its first year, the company achieved Rs4 crore. By FY24, revenues climbed to Rs38 crore. FY25, however, was groundbreaking, not just in revenue but in laying foundations for broader industry influence with the introduction of IndoShield and IndoAssist.

Looking ahead to FY26, Indosup is set to expand with two new verticals. IndoShield, a line of firefighting accessories, aims to elevate safety in infrastructure, while IndoAssist plans to offer full EPC solutions. "These ventures tackle the intricate challenges of infrastructure development," said CEO Ashmit Sharma. "Safety, speed, and service form the core."

(With inputs from agencies.)