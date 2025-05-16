Turmoil in the Tarmac: Turkiye’s Celebi Faces License Revocations in India
The Indian government has revoked security clearances for Turkiye's Celebi Hava Servisi AS, affecting its subsidiaries operating in the Indian aviation sector. The action follows geopolitical tensions after Turkiye's support for Pakistan. Celebi plans to challenge these terminations legally, claiming compliance with all local laws and security measures.
- Country:
- India
Turkiye's premier ground handling service provider, Celebi Hava Servisi AS, is embroiled in a diplomatic and operational tumult following the Indian government's unexpected revocation of security clearances. This led to the termination of multiple licenses, severely impacting operations across several key Indian airports.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security cited national security interests as the primary reason, which echoes the recent geopolitical strains after Turkiye sided with Pakistan against India. Despite Celebi's longstanding presence and compliance documentation, the move has disrupted its extensive operations, risking thousands of jobs.
Determined to fight the allegations, Celebi plans to explore all legal avenues to contest the unilateral terminations. Meanwhile, India's civil aviation sector braces itself, with authorities scrambling to mitigate workforce disruptions and operational chaos at major airports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
