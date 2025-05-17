Maharashtra's Shipbuilding Surge: New Policy to Boost Maritime Sector
The Maharashtra government has introduced a new shipbuilding policy to enhance maritime infrastructure. Approved in a recent cabinet meeting, the policy aims to develop shipbuilding, repair, and recycling industries. It encourages private sector involvement and promises subsidies, skill development, and employment opportunities. The initiative aligns with national maritime ambitions and visions.
The Maharashtra government has set sail on a new course with the approval of a shipbuilding policy aimed at bolstering the state's maritime infrastructure, officials disclosed on Saturday.
The recently sanctioned Maharashtra Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, and Ship Recycling Facility Development Policy 2025 is poised to provide a significant thrust to the shipbuilding, repair, and recycling industries by attracting fresh projects.
Envisioned to generate employment and allure private sector engagement, the policy promises subsidies and support for skill development, aligning with the central government's maritime goals and reinforcing Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's maritime strategy.
