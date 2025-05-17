Left Menu

Maharashtra's Shipbuilding Surge: New Policy to Boost Maritime Sector

The Maharashtra government has introduced a new shipbuilding policy to enhance maritime infrastructure. Approved in a recent cabinet meeting, the policy aims to develop shipbuilding, repair, and recycling industries. It encourages private sector involvement and promises subsidies, skill development, and employment opportunities. The initiative aligns with national maritime ambitions and visions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 08:40 IST
Maharashtra's Shipbuilding Surge: New Policy to Boost Maritime Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has set sail on a new course with the approval of a shipbuilding policy aimed at bolstering the state's maritime infrastructure, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The recently sanctioned Maharashtra Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, and Ship Recycling Facility Development Policy 2025 is poised to provide a significant thrust to the shipbuilding, repair, and recycling industries by attracting fresh projects.

Envisioned to generate employment and allure private sector engagement, the policy promises subsidies and support for skill development, aligning with the central government's maritime goals and reinforcing Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's maritime strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025