Tougher Trade Barriers: India Limits Bangladeshi Imports

India has announced new trade restrictions, permitting entry of Bangladeshi ready-made garments solely through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva sea ports. The import of other consumer goods, including plastics and carbonated drinks, will no longer be allowed via northeastern land transit points.

These measures follow Dhaka's barriers on Indian goods and highlight escalating trade tensions between the two neighboring countries. While India facilitates seamless access for Bangladeshi exports, it faces challenges in exporting value-added products through Bangladeshi checkpoints.

The recent restrictions reflect India's intent to support local manufacturing in its northeastern region, aligning with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. The situation exacerbates the already tense diplomatic relationship following political upheavals in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)