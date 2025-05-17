Delhi's Innovation Boost: Incubation Centres and Tech Labs for Startups
The Delhi government, under Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, plans to establish two incubation centres for micro food processing and three tech labs for startups. Supported by PM Modi's PMFME scheme and additional funding sources, these initiatives aim to support innovation and skills development across Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced plans to establish two incubation centres for micro food processing firms and three cutting-edge technology labs aimed at startups, according to Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PMFME scheme, Rs 4.5 crore is allocated for food processing incubators at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University's skill centres in Jhandewalan and Wazirpur. An initial tranche of Rs 50 lakh has already been sanctioned for procuring bakery line equipment, Minister Sirsa noted.
Additionally, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is set to finance two Internet of Things labs and a fabrication lab with a Rs 3.06 crore grant. The facilities aim to support prototyping, testing, and upskilling for students, faculty, and local entrepreneurs, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- incubation
- food processing
- startups
- technology
- labs
- PMFME
- innovation
- entrepreneurs
- MSMEs
ALSO READ
Symbiosis Hosts SYMROLIC 2025: A Convergence on Law and Technology
Shastri: Media and Technology Helmets in Cricket Revolution
India Launches National Centre of Excellence for Creative Technology and AVGC-XR
Kim Jong Un Unveils Ambitious Tank Technology Advances
Bridging Labs and Fields: Scientists to Connect with Farmers