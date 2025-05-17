Delhi's Innovation Boost: Incubation Centres and Tech Labs for Startups

The Delhi government has announced plans to establish two incubation centres for micro food processing firms and three cutting-edge technology labs aimed at startups, according to Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PMFME scheme, Rs 4.5 crore is allocated for food processing incubators at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University's skill centres in Jhandewalan and Wazirpur. An initial tranche of Rs 50 lakh has already been sanctioned for procuring bakery line equipment, Minister Sirsa noted.

Additionally, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is set to finance two Internet of Things labs and a fabrication lab with a Rs 3.06 crore grant. The facilities aim to support prototyping, testing, and upskilling for students, faculty, and local entrepreneurs, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)