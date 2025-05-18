Historic Visit: Lok Sabha Speaker Joins SCCI Platinum Jubilee in Jamshedpur
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the SCCI's platinum jubilee in Jamshedpur on May 25. This marks the first visit of a Lok Sabha Speaker to the city. Union ministers and local officials will also attend. The SCCI, established in 1948, supports local industry and trade issues.
Jamshedpur is set to witness a historic event as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the city on May 25 to take part in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). This will be the first-ever visit of a Lok Sabha Speaker to Jamshedpur, marking a significant moment in the city's history.
Joining the celebrations alongside Birla will be Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda. The event is scheduled to take place on the premises of Loyola School, with dignitaries expected to discuss the SCCI's rich history and contributions.
Founded in 1948, the SCCI was established to address challenges faced by the industrial and trading communities. With a robust membership of 2,500, the chamber represents approximately 2 lakh residents in and around Jamshedpur, emphasizing its vital role in the local economic landscape.
