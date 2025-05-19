Left Menu

Polish Customs Halt Illegal Boeing Tire Shipment Amid Tighter Sanctions

Polish customs officials intercepted 5 metric tons of Boeing aircraft tires that were en route to transit through Belarus and Russia, pointing out the goods were subject to EU sanctions against Russia. The discovery was made during a truck inspection, leading to criminal fiscal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:55 IST
Poland flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish customs authorities have intercepted a shipment of 5 metric tons of tires designed for Boeing aircraft, bound to transit through Belarus and Russia. This move underscores the strict European Union sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The operation unfolded at Koroszczyn, where officers discovered that a truck driver was transporting aircraft tires instead of the declared car and bus tires. The National Revenue Administration clarified that the involved shipment, originated from Spain, was destined for Azerbaijan.

In light of the sanctions breach, officials have initiated criminal fiscal proceedings connected to customs deception, resulting in the detention of the banned goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

