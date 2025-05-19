GeM Portal: A Catalyst for Transformation in Public Procurement

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasized the tremendous impact of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in reshaping public procurement in India. Highlighting its efficiency and transparency, he noted that it has dismantled entry obstacles, eradicated corruption, uplifted marginalized communities, and achieved significant taxpayer savings.

Since its launch in 2016, the GeM portal has facilitated transactions exceeding Rs 13.4 lakh crore, setting a benchmark as a global leader in public procurement. By 2024-25, procurement through this platform soared to Rs 5.43 lakh crore, with aspirations to reach Rs 7 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.

Minister Goyal pointed out the broader significance of the GeM beyond financial metrics, as it opens avenues for honest enterprises, fosters job creation, and supports India's economic growth. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' GeM enhances visibility for startups, small businesses, and women-led enterprises, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The GeM portal connects more than 1.6 lakh government buyers with 23 lakh sellers, advancing Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. Transforming government procurement practices, it promotes startups, MSMEs, and fosters inclusion in small towns.

Remarkably, the GeM replaces the outdated Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals, notorious for its lack of transparency. The commerce ministry's new Vanijya Bhawan stands on land once occupied by this defunct entity, symbolizing a new era in public procurement.

Minister Goyal added that the GeM is poised to surpass existing global leaders in public procurement like South Korea's KONEPS, emerging as the world's largest platform in this domain.

