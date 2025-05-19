SAIL's New Mining Vertical: Boosting Iron Ore Production

The Steel Ministry is actively evaluating the creation of a dedicated vertical at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) aimed at intensifying mining operations to increase iron ore output. An official indicated that discussions are underway at the ministry level regarding the vertical's structure, which will soon be communicated to SAIL for further action.

SAIL, one of India's largest integrated steel producers, controls captive iron ore blocks and aims to uplift its installed capacity to 35 million tonnes annually by 2030. Iron ore, pivotal in steel production, is a strategic area for SAIL, which already stands as the nation's third-largest iron ore producer.

With a complex network of 15 iron ore mines and several coal and flux mines, SAIL plays a crucial role under the Steel Ministry's administration. The company's production figures from 2024-25 reveal its significant footprint in iron ore and other essential materials, underscoring the need for a focused mining vertical.

