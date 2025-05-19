Left Menu

SAIL's New Mining Vertical: Boosting Iron Ore Production

The Steel Ministry is considering establishing a new vertical in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), focusing on mining operations to enhance iron ore production. This move aligns with SAIL's plans to expand its installed capacity to 35 million tonnes per annum by 2030, consolidating its position as India's third-largest iron ore producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:51 IST
SAIL's New Mining Vertical: Boosting Iron Ore Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Steel Ministry is actively evaluating the creation of a dedicated vertical at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) aimed at intensifying mining operations to increase iron ore output. An official indicated that discussions are underway at the ministry level regarding the vertical's structure, which will soon be communicated to SAIL for further action.

SAIL, one of India's largest integrated steel producers, controls captive iron ore blocks and aims to uplift its installed capacity to 35 million tonnes annually by 2030. Iron ore, pivotal in steel production, is a strategic area for SAIL, which already stands as the nation's third-largest iron ore producer.

With a complex network of 15 iron ore mines and several coal and flux mines, SAIL plays a crucial role under the Steel Ministry's administration. The company's production figures from 2024-25 reveal its significant footprint in iron ore and other essential materials, underscoring the need for a focused mining vertical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025