Record Memorial Day Getaway: Millions Hit the Roads Despite Travel Concerns

Despite economic and technical concerns, over 45 million Americans plan to travel for Memorial Day, setting potential records. With road trips leading, 87% will drive to destinations. Air travel remains uncertain due to previous safety incidents. Orlando is the top destination, and Memorial Day weekend kick-starts peak Alaska cruise season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:30 IST
In a display of travel fervor, over 45 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and skies this Memorial Day weekend, defying economic and technical worries within the travel sector. With an anticipated surge in travel numbers, the nation braces for one of the busiest holiday periods in recent memory.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) forecasts a new record of domestic travel, surpassing figures from two decades ago, with nearly 87% of travelers opting for road trips due to costs and convenience. This preference makes driving a more popular choice despite the allure of air travel.

Meanwhile, the air industry grapples with safety concerns and logistical issues that could hamper travel plans. While weekend flights show an uptick in bookings at major airports, there remain notable declines at certain hubs, posing challenges for the industry. Notwithstanding, cities like Orlando and Seattle are gearing up for an influx of tourists eager to explore new locales.

