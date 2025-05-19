Left Menu

Shyam Metalics Ventures into Wagon Manufacturing

Shyam Metalics and Energy has announced its entry into wagon manufacturing with a new facility in West Bengal. Expected to begin operations by March, the plant will have a production capacity of 4,800 wagons annually. The initiative aligns with Shyam's vision for industrial self-reliance and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:28 IST
Shyam Metalics and Energy unveiled plans on Monday to commence wagon manufacturing in West Bengal, with an annual capacity of producing 4,800 units. This strategic initiative involves setting up a production facility in Kharagpur through its subsidiary, Ramsarup Industries.

The facility forms a crucial part of the company's five-year capital expansion plan, aimed at scalable growth and operational efficiency. Construction will occur in two phases, with the first phase establishing a capacity of 2,400 wagons annually, set to double in the subsequent phase.

Aligning with Shyam Metalics' vision for India's self-reliance, the plant will feature sustainable and innovative practices, such as rooftop solar energy systems. The strategic location offers connectivity via national highways and a major port, enhancing logistical efficiency with infrastructure support from their flagship steel plant.

