Shyam Metalics Ventures into Wagon Manufacturing
Shyam Metalics and Energy has announced its entry into wagon manufacturing with a new facility in West Bengal. Expected to begin operations by March, the plant will have a production capacity of 4,800 wagons annually. The initiative aligns with Shyam's vision for industrial self-reliance and innovation.
Shyam Metalics and Energy unveiled plans on Monday to commence wagon manufacturing in West Bengal, with an annual capacity of producing 4,800 units. This strategic initiative involves setting up a production facility in Kharagpur through its subsidiary, Ramsarup Industries.
The facility forms a crucial part of the company's five-year capital expansion plan, aimed at scalable growth and operational efficiency. Construction will occur in two phases, with the first phase establishing a capacity of 2,400 wagons annually, set to double in the subsequent phase.
Aligning with Shyam Metalics' vision for India's self-reliance, the plant will feature sustainable and innovative practices, such as rooftop solar energy systems. The strategic location offers connectivity via national highways and a major port, enhancing logistical efficiency with infrastructure support from their flagship steel plant.
