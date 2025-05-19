Left Menu

Boosting Northeast Waterways: A Rs 1,000 Crore Investment

The Indian government plans to invest an additional Rs 1,000 crore in Inland Waterways in Assam and the Northeast by 2026. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed ongoing projects and emphasized developing key infrastructure and maritime skills in the region, aiming to transform the Northeast into a maritime hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is set to inject an extra Rs 1,000 crore into the Inland Waterways projects in Assam and the Northeast by 2026, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

During a review meeting with officials from various departments, including the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Sonowal stated that projects worth Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated in the last two years, with substantial progress underway for completion by 2025.

The government's focus remains on developing infrastructure along NW2 and NW16, with initiatives spanning construction of passenger vessels and enhancement of terminal facilities. Sonowal also emphasized maritime skill development to meet industry needs, as efforts continue to enhance the region's maritime potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

