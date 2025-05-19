Boosting Northeast Waterways: A Rs 1,000 Crore Investment

The Centre is set to inject an extra Rs 1,000 crore into the Inland Waterways projects in Assam and the Northeast by 2026, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

During a review meeting with officials from various departments, including the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Sonowal stated that projects worth Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated in the last two years, with substantial progress underway for completion by 2025.

The government's focus remains on developing infrastructure along NW2 and NW16, with initiatives spanning construction of passenger vessels and enhancement of terminal facilities. Sonowal also emphasized maritime skill development to meet industry needs, as efforts continue to enhance the region's maritime potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)