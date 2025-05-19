Venezuelan-Colombian Flights Suspended Amid Conspiracy Arrests

In a recent announcement, Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello declared the suspension of flights connecting Venezuela and Colombia. This decision follows the arrest of more than three dozen persons, among them 17 foreigners, suspected of involvement in a conspiracy.

The details surrounding the alleged conspiracy remain unclear as the situation unfolds, capturing the attention of international observers.

As of now, the timeline for resuming regular flight services remains undisclosed, leaving uncertainty in the air travel sector between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)