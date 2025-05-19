Left Menu

Tragic Day on Latur Roads: Accidents Claim Six Lives

In Maharashtra's Latur district, two separate road accidents claimed six lives, including a mother-son duo. The first accident involved a motorcycle hit by a speeding bike; the second, a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor. The incidents left additional individuals injured, prompting police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:54 IST
Tragic Day on Latur Roads: Accidents Claim Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Latur district, six individuals, including a mother-son duo, lost their lives in two separate road accidents on Monday, police reported. Three others sustained injuries.

In the first incident, three relatives on a motorcycle were fatally hit by a speeding bike near Gharni village, Chakur tehsil. The victims, identified as Vitthal Shinde, his mother Yashoda, and brother-in-law Lalsahab Pawar, were seeking medical attention for Yashoda when disaster struck. Dnyaneshwar Sanjay Panchal, the rider of the second bike, was critically injured and is receiving hospital care.

The second accident involved a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor on Barshi Road, outside Latur city. It claimed three more lives, including a 10-year-old girl, while leaving two others gravely injured. The tractor's driver was apprehended after fleeing the scene. Traffic was disrupted, but police quickly restored order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025