Tragic Day on Latur Roads: Accidents Claim Six Lives
In Maharashtra's Latur district, two separate road accidents claimed six lives, including a mother-son duo. The first accident involved a motorcycle hit by a speeding bike; the second, a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor. The incidents left additional individuals injured, prompting police investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Latur district, six individuals, including a mother-son duo, lost their lives in two separate road accidents on Monday, police reported. Three others sustained injuries.
In the first incident, three relatives on a motorcycle were fatally hit by a speeding bike near Gharni village, Chakur tehsil. The victims, identified as Vitthal Shinde, his mother Yashoda, and brother-in-law Lalsahab Pawar, were seeking medical attention for Yashoda when disaster struck. Dnyaneshwar Sanjay Panchal, the rider of the second bike, was critically injured and is receiving hospital care.
The second accident involved a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor on Barshi Road, outside Latur city. It claimed three more lives, including a 10-year-old girl, while leaving two others gravely injured. The tractor's driver was apprehended after fleeing the scene. Traffic was disrupted, but police quickly restored order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals Battle Injuries and Form in Crucial IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 13% Profit Surge Fueled by Strong Vehicle and Tractor Sales
Chennai Super Kings Sign Urvil Patel Amid Injuries
Pentagon Report Reveals Injuries in Biden's Gaza Aid Effort
Bus-Tractor Collision in Balasore Leaves 25 Injured, Prompting Massive Rescue