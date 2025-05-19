Tragic Day on Latur Roads: Accidents Claim Six Lives

In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Latur district, six individuals, including a mother-son duo, lost their lives in two separate road accidents on Monday, police reported. Three others sustained injuries.

In the first incident, three relatives on a motorcycle were fatally hit by a speeding bike near Gharni village, Chakur tehsil. The victims, identified as Vitthal Shinde, his mother Yashoda, and brother-in-law Lalsahab Pawar, were seeking medical attention for Yashoda when disaster struck. Dnyaneshwar Sanjay Panchal, the rider of the second bike, was critically injured and is receiving hospital care.

The second accident involved a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor on Barshi Road, outside Latur city. It claimed three more lives, including a 10-year-old girl, while leaving two others gravely injured. The tractor's driver was apprehended after fleeing the scene. Traffic was disrupted, but police quickly restored order.

