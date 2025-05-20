DLF Ltd Bets Big on Luxury Homes: A Multi-Crore Venture

DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate firm by market capitalization, is set to make a significant impact in the luxury housing market. In its latest investor presentation, the company announced plans to launch housing projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore this fiscal year, aiming to leverage the strong demand for high-end homes.

During the last fiscal year, DLF launched 7.5 million square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 40,600 crore. Remarkably, 5 million square feet were sold, generating Rs 19,344 crore. The company has a vision to launch approximately 37 million square feet in the medium term, eyeing a total revenue of Rs 1,14,500 crore.

DLF's confidence stems from stellar performance and market response to projects like 'The Dahlias', with Rs 13,744 crore sales bookings in the last fiscal alone. Reporting a net profit increase of 39% to Rs 1,282.2 crore in the final quarter, DLF aims to maintain momentum by introducing new, strategically timed offerings.

