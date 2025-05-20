Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit for State Investments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is preparing for a significant visit to New Delhi from May 22. The state government announced that Naidu's three-day tour is focused on advancing Andhra Pradesh's interests in national policy discussions and economic development initiatives.

On May 23, Naidu has scheduled meetings with several key union ministers and prominent industrialists. These talks will center around fostering investments and boosting economic activities in the state. This agenda signals Naidu's ongoing commitment to channeling more resources and projects into Andhra Pradesh.

Concluding his visit, Naidu will participate in the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for May 24 at Bharat Mandapam. Returning later that day, Naidu aims to transform these high-level meetings into fruitful outcomes for his state.

(With inputs from agencies.)