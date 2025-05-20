Left Menu

Pfizer Ltd Stock Soars on Exceptional Q4 Profit Leap

Pfizer Ltd's net profit surged by 85% in Q4 due to gains from exceptional items. Shares soared nearly 11% on BSE, closing at Rs 4,945.35. The firm's Q4 earnings were significantly boosted by a Rs 172.81 crore gain from a land sale deal, elevating overall profit margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:17 IST
Pfizer Ltd Stock Soars on Exceptional Q4 Profit Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pfizer Ltd witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock value following an impressive 85% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company's shares skyrocketed by nearly 11% on the Bombay Stock Exchange, settling at Rs 4,945.35. At one point during the day, the stock surged to as high as Rs 5,049.80, reflecting investor optimism.

On the National Stock Exchange, Pfizer Ltd experienced a gain of 9.44%, closing at Rs 4,890. The pharmaceutical company's net profit soared to Rs 330.94 crore, bolstered by an exceptional item gain resulting from the sale and transfer of assets, which substantially improved the financial outcome.

Pfizer Ltd reported a revenue from operations of Rs 591.91 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 546.63 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, total expenses increased slightly to Rs 383.5 crore compared to Rs 377.9 crore in the previous year. The Rs 172.81 crore gain from the asset sale at Thane played a pivotal role in this quarter's financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025