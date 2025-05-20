Pfizer Ltd Stock Soars on Exceptional Q4 Profit Leap

Pfizer Ltd witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock value following an impressive 85% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company's shares skyrocketed by nearly 11% on the Bombay Stock Exchange, settling at Rs 4,945.35. At one point during the day, the stock surged to as high as Rs 5,049.80, reflecting investor optimism.

On the National Stock Exchange, Pfizer Ltd experienced a gain of 9.44%, closing at Rs 4,890. The pharmaceutical company's net profit soared to Rs 330.94 crore, bolstered by an exceptional item gain resulting from the sale and transfer of assets, which substantially improved the financial outcome.

Pfizer Ltd reported a revenue from operations of Rs 591.91 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 546.63 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, total expenses increased slightly to Rs 383.5 crore compared to Rs 377.9 crore in the previous year. The Rs 172.81 crore gain from the asset sale at Thane played a pivotal role in this quarter's financial performance.

