inDrive: Revolutionizing Ride-Hailing with Bargaining Power

inDrive, a global mobility platform, is revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry by putting bargaining power in the hands of users. Unlike traditional models, inDrive allows passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly through a unique in-app bargaining feature, ensuring a transparent and equitable experience for all.

Replacing surge pricing and opaque algorithms, this peer-to-peer model fosters trust and accountability, offering users the ability to choose based on criteria like fare and driver ratings. By prioritizing safety with GPS tracking and 24/7 customer support, inDrive ensures security without compromising freedom.

With a strong social mission, inDrive operates in 888 cities across 48 countries, committed to challenging systemic unfairness in mobility services and creating positive global and local impacts. Their non-profit arm, inVision, focuses on community empowerment initiatives, furthering education, sports, arts, and more.

