inDrive: Revolutionizing Ride-Hailing with Bargaining Power
inDrive is reshaping the ride-hailing industry by empowering passengers and drivers to negotiate ride prices directly through its app. This innovative approach promotes transparency and fairness, eliminating fixed fares and surge pricing. The platform ensures safety with real-time tracking and supports local communities through fair pricing.
inDrive, a global mobility platform, is revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry by putting bargaining power in the hands of users. Unlike traditional models, inDrive allows passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly through a unique in-app bargaining feature, ensuring a transparent and equitable experience for all.
Replacing surge pricing and opaque algorithms, this peer-to-peer model fosters trust and accountability, offering users the ability to choose based on criteria like fare and driver ratings. By prioritizing safety with GPS tracking and 24/7 customer support, inDrive ensures security without compromising freedom.
With a strong social mission, inDrive operates in 888 cities across 48 countries, committed to challenging systemic unfairness in mobility services and creating positive global and local impacts. Their non-profit arm, inVision, focuses on community empowerment initiatives, furthering education, sports, arts, and more.
