Left Menu

inDrive: Revolutionizing Ride-Hailing with Bargaining Power

inDrive is reshaping the ride-hailing industry by empowering passengers and drivers to negotiate ride prices directly through its app. This innovative approach promotes transparency and fairness, eliminating fixed fares and surge pricing. The platform ensures safety with real-time tracking and supports local communities through fair pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:41 IST
inDrive: Revolutionizing Ride-Hailing with Bargaining Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

inDrive, a global mobility platform, is revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry by putting bargaining power in the hands of users. Unlike traditional models, inDrive allows passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly through a unique in-app bargaining feature, ensuring a transparent and equitable experience for all.

Replacing surge pricing and opaque algorithms, this peer-to-peer model fosters trust and accountability, offering users the ability to choose based on criteria like fare and driver ratings. By prioritizing safety with GPS tracking and 24/7 customer support, inDrive ensures security without compromising freedom.

With a strong social mission, inDrive operates in 888 cities across 48 countries, committed to challenging systemic unfairness in mobility services and creating positive global and local impacts. Their non-profit arm, inVision, focuses on community empowerment initiatives, furthering education, sports, arts, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025