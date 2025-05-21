Turbulence Drama: Indigo Flight Hits Midair Storm

A routine Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar turned dramatic when severe turbulence hit midair, forcing the pilot to declare an 'emergency' to Srinagar's air traffic control.

The flight, carrying over 220 passengers, encountered a hailstorm but eventually landed safely at 6:30 PM as reported by Airport Authority officials.

All passengers and crew were unharmed, though the aircraft was designated as 'Aircraft on Ground' (AOG) due to the necessary technical inspections, indicating it would not fly until cleared by aviation engineers.

(With inputs from agencies.)