Tata Steel's Mega Expansion in Odisha: A New Era in Steel Production

Tata Steel has completed the second phase of its expansion project at Kalinganagar, Odisha, boosting its capacity to 8 MT at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore. The expansion positions Odisha as a significant investment hub and strengthens Tata Steel's presence in sectors like automotive, infrastructure, and defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:42 IST
Tata Steel has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the second phase of its expansion project at the Kalinganagar plant in Odisha. This development elevates the plant's capacity to 8 million tonnes, a major increase from its previous 3 million tonnes.

The project, completed at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Tata Steel's CEO and Managing Director, T. V. Narendran, emphasized the company's commitment to Odisha, highlighting the collaboration between communities, government, and industry.

This expansion aims to supply advanced high-strength steels to sectors such as automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defense. In total, Tata Steel has invested over Rs 100,000 crore in Odisha over the past decade, reinforcing its status as a leading investment destination.

