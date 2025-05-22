Left Menu

Brookfield's Bold Bet: Tripling Investments in India

Brookfield Asset Management plans to significantly increase its assets under management in India from USD 30 billion to 100 billion within five years. Focusing on infrastructure, real estate, and renewable energy, the firm aims to leverage India's growing economy and emerging market status for lucrative returns.

Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:07 IST
Brookfield Asset Management is set to expand its investment in India, tripling its assets under management from USD 30 billion to 100 billion within five years, a senior company official announced. This ambitious target underscores Brookfield's confidence in India's burgeoning market.

Connor Teskey, the president of Brookfield, revealed that the firm's global assets under management are projected to double, with India poised for higher growth rates in line with emerging market trends. The company's focus will largely be on infrastructure, real estate, and renewable power investments.

Highlighting India's large and rapidly expanding economy, Teskey emphasized the country's strategic advantage for building businesses. Despite potential GDP growth slowdowns or market volatilities, Brookfield remains committed to its disciplined, long-term investment strategy in India.

